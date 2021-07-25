Support Journalism

My recollection of driving around Oklahoma City this past week is a bit … hazy. As an artist, I generally look at landscapes and buildings for references in my work, and that includes observing how light and the air affect the color and shape of these things.

To my surprise, on Tuesday, there was a noticeably large amount of “atmosphere” among the trees and skyscrapers downtown — an unnatural smog that is rarely seen in this state. I made note of it and moved on with my day. On Wednesday, however, downtown did not exist from the highway. Something was up.

It always amazes me that smoke can travel so far, so close to the ground. A bad situation in California can, quite visibly, affect regions all the way on the other side of the continent. Who knew?

Add nationwide haze to the list of things that can attack your respiratory system and it makes for a miserable week. The good news is that the smoke appears to have largely cleared from the area. The bad news is that there will likely be more fires, and thus more smoke on the way. Perhaps it’s time to invest in a different kind of mask….

