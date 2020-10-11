This school year has got to be tough. I’m not just talking about parents dealing with the back and forth of schedules and the potential for positive COVID-19 tests to shut it all down. It really has to be tough on the kids, too. They probably won’t fully understand what happened this year until much later in their lives, and the situation could cause setbacks that could produce gaps in their knowledge which will affect their learning going forward. It really is a no-win situation here.
I try to put myself in the shoes of others when examining the problems we all face, and I don’t know how well I would adapt if I had to do virtual learning for a school year. I had trouble as it was focusing on my homework, as I just wanted to draw and indulge in extra screen time to play videogames all the time. In a current virtual learning setting, sitting in front of a computer screen all day would be … tempting. With so many options for distractions now, I don’t know if I would be able to tell you what two plus two equals.
I give it up to anyone dealing with this, I really do feel for you. Parents, teachers and students alike, you have my respect.
