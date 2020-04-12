Support Journalism

A big shout out to all the essential workers doing their thing right now. I know working through a pandemic isn’t a situation people are totally comfortable with, so I just want to say thanks.

In what seems like a weird irony, the 24-hour news cycle and all of the data available on the internet — generally good sources of information — don’t paint a clear picture of when things will be able to return to normal. Of course, there is a chance that “normal” will mean something entirely different going forward.

Today is Easter Sunday, and it will be the latest example of how things have changed. Millions of Americans are planning to “go” to church online today, and community Easter egg hunts have been cancelled. Still, the Easter bunny is an essential worker for parents who need their kids occupied for a couple hours. This year’s process might just have to be different: wiping down eggs before opening them, leaving them on the doorstep, no traipsing through yards and houses. It will just be a sign of the times and another changing behavior as a result of the virus.

Past Sundaze comics

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds

From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted

Birds of a feather draw together

Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …

Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse

Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some

Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court

Cookie mishap: Santa high in the sky of Oklahoma

Blinded by the unholy headlights

The value of a car that gets you to and from work

The Cybertruck: Weird, different and polarizing

Ask Ludacris for input on new OKC area code

With the Sooner Schooner on blocks, it’s Top Daug time

NBA’s and players’ comments on China wimpy so far

Topless ruling has some blowing their tops in Oklahoma

New OKC food halls make for tough choices

A decade’s difference in the OKC concert scene

Park opening could get extreme with release of scissortails

Daddy, which side were you on in the Chicken War?