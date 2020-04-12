A big shout out to all the essential workers doing their thing right now. I know working through a pandemic isn’t a situation people are totally comfortable with, so I just want to say thanks.
In what seems like a weird irony, the 24-hour news cycle and all of the data available on the internet — generally good sources of information — don’t paint a clear picture of when things will be able to return to normal. Of course, there is a chance that “normal” will mean something entirely different going forward.
Today is Easter Sunday, and it will be the latest example of how things have changed. Millions of Americans are planning to “go” to church online today, and community Easter egg hunts have been cancelled. Still, the Easter bunny is an essential worker for parents who need their kids occupied for a couple hours. This year’s process might just have to be different: wiping down eggs before opening them, leaving them on the doorstep, no traipsing through yards and houses. It will just be a sign of the times and another changing behavior as a result of the virus.
Past Sundaze comics
Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing
Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?
Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds
From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted
Birds of a feather draw together
Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …
Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse
Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some
Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching
Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober
Highway to the construction zone
All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns
Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court
Cookie mishap: Santa high in the sky of Oklahoma
Blinded by the unholy headlights
The value of a car that gets you to and from work
The Cybertruck: Weird, different and polarizing
Ask Ludacris for input on new OKC area code
With the Sooner Schooner on blocks, it’s Top Daug time
NBA’s and players’ comments on China wimpy so far
Topless ruling has some blowing their tops in Oklahoma
New OKC food halls make for tough choices
A decade’s difference in the OKC concert scene
Park opening could get extreme with release of scissortails
Daddy, which side were you on in the Chicken War?