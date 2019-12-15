Advertisement

‘Tis the season to be… blinded by headlights, fa la la la aaahhh, help me!

OK, that’s not a catchy song, and it’s really not a fun time of the year. In December, it gets dark around 5:30 p.m., and drivers — including those in the many massive vehicles out there — must turn on their headlights while heading home from work.

That’s when you notice it: The blinding force coming from behind your car. You can try to lean to the side as to avoid the reflections, but it only does so much to limit the torture of these unholy headlights. Yes, I’m joking a bit here, but it’s a weirdly dangerous situation that we really can’t do much about. If anyone has some suggestions, please let me know. Until then, I’ll wait for the sun to come back.

