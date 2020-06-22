Support Journalism

In an effort to support journalism across the state and connect more Oklahomans with our content, NonDoc is excited to announce our new content-sharing opportunity for all newspapers and magazines in Oklahoma.

Starting today, any Oklahoma publication is welcome to reproduce content published on NonDoc.com in print editions. (Reproduction of our content online is still prohibited per the terms of our site’s user agreement.)

Reproducing NonDoc content in print format comes with a few requirements:

Bylines must include the author’s name and “NonDoc.com”; If a piece needs to be trimmed significantly for space limitations, please email republish@nondoc.com or contact us another way; If a piece is labeled “commentary” on NonDoc.com, it must be noted as “commentary” or “opinion” in print. (Our yellow “commentary” label appears above the featured photo on our articles);

Additionally, editors and publishers are encouraged to list the date that the piece was originally published on NonDoc.com. And if you would like to send an email to republish@nondoc.com alerting us to your republishing decisions, that is great, too!

Thank you to our distribution sponsor

Today’s announcement of this new republishing program is made possible through the end of 2020 thanks to the charitable sponsorship of Hilliary Communications, an internet, telephone and cable company servicing rural Oklahoma and Texas. Hilliary Communications is a third-generation family company founded in 1958.

“All of our Hilliary family companies — from telephone companies to farming — they are all routed in rural Oklahoma,” said J.J. Francais, director of special projects. “Often, small rural newspapers don’t have the same resources that our big metroplex counterparts have. So this is a way to help inform rural Oklahoma.”

The Hilliary family understands the challenges facing newspapers, as they own and operate two newspapers covering southwest Oklahoma: The Southwest Ledger and The Chronicle, both based in Elgin.

NonDoc filed paperwork for transition to nonprofit operations in 2020 under the Sustainable Journalism Foundation name. One of our goals for that shift was to make our content available for republication by newspapers and magazines across Oklahoma.

More details for newspapers and magazines

NonDoc’s content is available for republishing in Oklahoma print publications large and small. To receive NonDoc’s weekly Thursday newsletter featuring our latest content, sign up here. Content is added to our homepage daily, and we are open to suggestions about how to make this distribution program work for you.

Ahead of Oklahoma’s June 30 primary election, print publications may want to peruse our primers about 2020 primary races for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature.