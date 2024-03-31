I was talking with a friend recently about Easter candy.
We were listing off all of the greatest hits the holiday has to offer: jelly beans, Cadbury eggs, and of course Peeps, which still include a potentially hazardous food dye but have managed to avoid the spotlight this year when it comes to annual Easter scandals.
When my friend and I started discussing the giant chocolate rabbits, it struck me how many “cute” animals are being dismantled and consumed as part of the American corporate candy tradition.
I suppose I shouldn’t find this strange. Chickens, eggs, and rabbits are eaten regularly in human culture, after all. But there’s just something about plainly biting the ears off of a bunny-shaped piece of cocoa and sugar that seems disturbing when it’s given any thought.
Your average candy-eater likely isn’t giving chocolate Easter bunny ears any thought other than “yum,” however, and perhaps that’s the way it should stay for now.
Next winter, we can reconvene to discuss the gingerbread men.
