Support Journalism

I was talking with a friend recently about Easter candy.

We were listing off all of the greatest hits the holiday has to offer: jelly beans, Cadbury eggs, and of course Peeps, which still include a potentially hazardous food dye but have managed to avoid the spotlight this year when it comes to annual Easter scandals.

When my friend and I started discussing the giant chocolate rabbits, it struck me how many “cute” animals are being dismantled and consumed as part of the American corporate candy tradition.

I suppose I shouldn’t find this strange. Chickens, eggs, and rabbits are eaten regularly in human culture, after all. But there’s just something about plainly biting the ears off of a bunny-shaped piece of cocoa and sugar that seems disturbing when it’s given any thought.

Your average candy-eater likely isn’t giving chocolate Easter bunny ears any thought other than “yum,” however, and perhaps that’s the way it should stay for now.

Next winter, we can reconvene to discuss the gingerbread men.

Past Sundaze comics

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Pass the pizza rolls? Special session a lame pre-party

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life

Ooops, Santa left his tax exempt certificate at home

Despite OKC restaurants closing, keep a positive palate

Personal fowl: Switzer blitzes Stitt on rooster rumbles

Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes his fight and bite national

Stitt antes up for February fight on sports betting

Bad luck Halloween: The rainy trick spoiling your treats

New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup

The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center

Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request

Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma

Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons

What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?

Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns

PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment

The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote