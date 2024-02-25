Support Journalism

It appears groceries are about to get a little cheaper. Well, most of them anyway.

After weeks of discussion, the Oklahoma State Senate decided to send House Bill 1955, passed in the House last year, to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

When Stitt signs the measure Monday, it will eliminate the state’s portion of sales tax on groceries. This momentous tax cut seems like a win for just about everyone, except for one special group: People who love pizza and beer.

HB 1955 says that “prepared” foods and alcoholic beverages will still be taxed, and those two items apparently fall within those categories. The bill defines groceries as “food and food ingredients,” which I suppose implies that pizza is neither of those things? While the frozen variety may not exactly be gourmet, the omission seems a little harsh. The same can be said of “alcoholic beverages” such as beer, which is basically liquid bread in my book. HB 1955 says otherwise, however, much to my dismay. Now that I think about it, it seems lawmakers just inadvertently created a beer and pizza tax.

So, I guess I’m now beginning my journey to make pizza from scratch. Who knows, maybe brewing my own beer is on the table as well? In all seriousness, this bill appears to cover a wide range of items that will add up to some decent savings over the course of a year. But if I want to maximize the opportunity, I guess it’s time for a diet change.

