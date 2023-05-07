Support Journalism

I‘m starting to think Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt likes trains. A champion and occasional rider of the downtown street car, he is now eyeing commuter rail as the next big transportation option for the metro.

The Regional Transportation Authority wants to put three simultaneous ballot referenda up for election sometime in the next two years that would fund a commuter rail project servicing Oklahoma City, Edmond and Norman. The plan has many proponents in the city governments, including Holt, although he must focus on the vote regarding public funding for a proposed new Thunder arena.

Whenever it becomes time for RTA’s commuter rail campaign, the potential support of mayors from the three participating cities could be crucial. It sounds like Holt favors the idea, but I don’t know how vocal Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila might be. As for the public’s opinion on the idea matter? The jury is out, and most people probably want to learn more information about the proposal. For starters, when will a cost estimate or tax rate impact has been released.

As someone who travels from OKC to Norman for events, I personally find the idea to be exciting and a wonderful opportunity to increase local amenities for future population growth. However, this is Oklahoma, and we seem to love our cars and griping about parking, or lack thereof. It’s in our culture, so much so that the topic spurred my first comic on NonDoc back in 2015. (It was paired with a poem about trains, believe it or not.)

Anyway, if David Holt and others can cheerlead for this Edmond, Norman and OKC commuter rail vote, then I’d say it has a real chance.

