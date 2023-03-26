Support Journalism

Among the many technologies we enjoy in the modern world, and perhaps take for granted, I think broadband internet access may be the most important.

There was once a time I considered it a luxury, some 20 years ago, when downloading a song could take days and worrying about a disconnect was legitimately stress-inducing. Truly, I could never have imagined how ubiquitous this fancy product would one day become. Almost every part of my work and home life relies on high-speed broadband to some degree, much like electricity or running water. And yet, there are many Oklahomans who don’t have access to it at all, and never have.

Well, it sounds like that may be changing in the near future. The Oklahoma Broadband Office has quite a bit of money at its disposal for just this purpose. The agency has its new director —to the pleasure of the governor — and the goal is to have 95 percent of the state connected to broadband by 2028, which is a lofty target given the scale of the project.

So far, the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board — with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and State Treasurer Todd Russ as members — has shown an inability to maintain and produce records about its activities, with minutes from the March 3 board meeting unavailable at last week’s meeting.

“It is unusual. I can’t recall ever seeing that,” Mark Thomas, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Press Association, told NonDoc after attending last week’s meeting. “It shouldn’t happen again. Board members should sort of demand that they’re going to see the minutes to review what they approved at the prior meeting before they conduct more business.

“If I was on the board, I would basically say let’s stop the meeting until the minutes can be prepared.”

Supposedly, the Broadband Governing Board’s meeting minutes will be tracked down ahead of the March 31 gathering. When former Rep. Mike Sanders takes over as director, perhaps his first course of action will be to upgrade the agency’s ability to document activities.

Getting all residents of the state “up to speed” will be an even bigger challenge for the Broadband Office, but when Guymon plays Idabel in esports, we’ll know it was a success.

Past Sundaze comics

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’