Firstly, happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.
Instead of a sappy post going over all the wonderful things mothers do for us, I thought I’d issue a warning. If you are giving your mother a gift or card this year, do whatever you can to secure it down tightly so that your present will not blow away in the ridiculously intense wind we’ve been having for the past two months.
Yes, we’re in Oklahoma, and we all know the wind often blows here, but the historic winds we have been experiencing lately seem… different. The frequency and speed of the wind is such that I’ve actually taken note of it, and my gas mileage has not-so-subtly let me know that I’ve been driving straight into it for some time now. I don’t believe I’ve ever felt anything quite like it. So be sure to give your mother an extra tight hug this year. It may be the only thing tethering either of you to the ground.
Past Sundaze comics
