Here we are again: early February. In Oklahoma, this time of year has become its own mini-season. The weather brings us arctic wind, ice and snow storms. Sounds like a fun time, doesn’t it?
This latest round of Oklahoma winter weather brought us blowing, dry snow, which is great for some areas, and extremely bad for others. Locations can accumulate vastly different snow totals, even just a few feet apart. For example, I park my vehicle outside, and while the space directly next to my driver side door was completely clear and dry, behind my car sat a pile of snow three feet deep.
I don’t know enough about aerodynamics to understand how that happens, but it’s an unfortunate situation I’m sure was shared by many across the state this past week. I realize these types of problems are in balance with the drought-relieving moisture a snow storm can provide (and is needed right now) but I’m hoping this is our only round of winter weather for this calendar year. My energy bill will be thankful as well.
