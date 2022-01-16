As some of you may be aware, it is January, and it is dry. While I’m not struggling to remember the last time I had a drink, I am struggling to remember the last time we had significant precipitation in the majority of the state.
It hasn’t quite been the “Dry January” some people were hoping for when they made resolutions to start the year. As you read this, more than half of the state is experiencing either “severe” or “extreme” draught conditions.
All of this dryness comes at a bad time, too. It doesn’t help that many people’s allergies are triggered by the dry air and all of the dust blowing around when a pandemic is raging and several of the symptoms are the same for both. Even a slight cough can draw death stares in a public place, which isn’t fun for anyone.
Perhaps we’ll get some relief soon, but the prospects for rain aren’t looking great at the moment. Maybe Mother Nature is waiting for January to end, too.
