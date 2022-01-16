Support Journalism

As some of you may be aware, it is January, and it is dry. While I’m not struggling to remember the last time I had a drink, I am struggling to remember the last time we had significant precipitation in the majority of the state.

It hasn’t quite been the “Dry January” some people were hoping for when they made resolutions to start the year. As you read this, more than half of the state is experiencing either “severe” or “extreme” draught conditions.

All of this dryness comes at a bad time, too. It doesn’t help that many people’s allergies are triggered by the dry air and all of the dust blowing around when a pandemic is raging and several of the symptoms are the same for both. Even a slight cough can draw death stares in a public place, which isn’t fun for anyone.

Perhaps we’ll get some relief soon, but the prospects for rain aren’t looking great at the moment. Maybe Mother Nature is waiting for January to end, too.

Past Sundaze comics

However you say it, omicron variant tests our resolve

In 2022, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

Tune up the air conditioning on Santa’s sleigh

Atoka Public Schools: ‘The leaders in southeast Oklahoma on esports’

Our precious: OU will haver a new football coach soon

Gaining function: Hunters fear of COVID-19 in deer

Infrastructure bill will fuel perpetual construction

Squeegee your third eye for the new congressional map

Zuckerberg’s Meta description previews new nightmare

‘Stop trying to figure out a way to retrofit the old jail’

Edmond voters say: Not in the backyard of my park

QuikTrip in OKC means delicious competition

Oklahomans sniffle through invasion of the allergens

Big bet: Restarting the conversation on sportsbook

Sick and tired of summer each September

Waiting for our old buddy, Personal Responsibility

Finally burger time? In-N-Out should be in OKC

The delta variant is getting a little too trendy

Git along little dogies: It’s SEC or bust

California fires bring the hazy days of summer to OKC

Western lows: The unclear motivations of Western Heights board members

Despite housing prices, more mosquitoes moving in

Pizza and other strange things are afoot at the Circle K

Canoo tax incentives more elusive than great blue whale

Where is the beef? Where is the receipt?

‘The COVID 19’ lingers around the waistband

The complex puzzle of OU’s Cross Village dorms

Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed