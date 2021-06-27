Support Journalism

Do you know when the Mongols ruled China? You’ll now have to ask a Casey’s employee for the answer, as strange things are afoot at the Circle K. In the Oklahoma City metro at least, Circle K stores appear to have been changed, or are in the process of being converted, to Casey’s General Stores.

I admit, I’ve never set foot inside a Casey’s, so I can’t speak to their quality, but I’ve read something intriguing while perusing the internet. Apparently they have good pizza that is prepared fresh inside the stores? That is an automatic win in my book. I have been slacking on the “pizza beat” for some time now, but perhaps this is a candidate to be added to future rankings. I look forward to trying it.

Still, it’s a little sad to see an icon like Circle K go, at least from the immediate area. I think of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure literally every time I see their logo, which resulted in me having good feelings about the stores owing to the brand synergy. Perhaps it’s just nostalgia for a time long past, and this conversion is just another reminder that things change. “Whoa” indeed.

Past Sundaze comics

Canoo tax incentives more elusive than great blue whale

Where is the beef? Where is the receipt?

‘The COVID 19’ lingers around the waistband

The complex puzzle of OU’s Cross Village dorms

Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed

Gov. Meathead should bring back Onion Burger Day at the State Capitol

Budget match: The audience wants to go home

As mask mandate ends, remember not to litter

Everyone getting pegged with a charter school audit

Real ID: Thank you so much for playing my game

Gold Dome renovation could involve taxpayer subsidy

OU basketball says goodbye to Lon Kruger, Sherri Coale

Keanu Reeves in OKC? Excellent!

New depths of boredom after a year with COVID

Demolishing OU housing towers should be a breeze

Happy tastes good: Oklahoma wants to be Texas?

Rolling blackouts: Storm saga so confusing

You’re on your own: It’s too cold for Cupid this year

COVID vaccine: Never doubt what nobody is sure about

Oklahoma Legislature: A mask for thee, but not for me

Quite the quandary: Q followers feel let down

Pop quiz: What is jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma?

Imagine the day-to-day life of the Q Shaman

The year that was: 2020 blew up the bathroom

All we want for Christmas is more COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus turns into a pumpkin at 11 p.m.

Day of fasting a brief end for endless breadsticks?

Farewell Steven Adams, OKC’s second Mr. Thunder

Thanksgiving 2020 should be all about perspective

Mixed messaging on masks still makes no sense

Power problems lead to weird rituals after 2020 storm

Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?

No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?