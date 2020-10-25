Support Journalism

How are we feeling about Halloween this year? I haven’t heard much about how it’s going to be celebrated, but I’m guessing it will be a mix of full-on festivities and none at all, much like everything else in 2020.

I’m reminded of trick-or-treating when I was young, where houses that didn’t want to answer the door would just leave a bowl of candy on the porch for kids to take. You were only supposed to take one piece, but of course, that rule was quickly ignored and the bowl was empty after about 10 minutes.

Someone will have to let me know if this is still a thing, but if not, perhaps this scenario should play out a bit more for Halloween 2020. No repeated face-to face-contact and tons of candy for early (and a bit greedy) trick-or-treaters. Refilling the bowl is the only downside here as far as I can see, and if you ever get tired of it, just put out raisins and apples. For some reason, I recall that those tended to remain out all night.

(Editor’s note: The CDC has offered tips to “make trick or treating” safer.)

