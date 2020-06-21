Support Journalism

If there’s one thing Mike Gundy should understand with his career as the head coach of the Oklahoma State football program, it’s T-shirts. His time there has been bizarrely connected to them. From several years ago when he allegedly fired a contractor for wearing an OU shirt while working on his house, to taking off his shirt at a pep rally, to now coming under fire from his own players — including star running back Chuba Hubbard — for wearing an OAN shirt, let’s just say he’s familiar with the subject at this point.

To think that all of these instances sound weird is to not understand the brand that Gundy has made for himself over the past 15 years, and this latest controversy is very on-brand. At his spring press conference — about college football — Gundy praised the far-right One America News Network for their “unbiased” news coverage, completely unprompted. Bringing up the network in front of sports reporters could seem like strange behavior to some, but the guy has rocked a mullet for years and has talked about hunting turtles, so maybe this isn’t too unexpected?

What should be of more concern to Gundy and the university is that all eyes are (rightfully) on the controversial coach. Some current and former players have tweeted their desire for “change” within the OSU football program, and many have supported Hubbard’s initial tweet that drew the situation national attention. Subsequently, a story resurfaced about the time Gundy was accused of directing a racial slur at a Colorado player during a game in 1989.

Overall, there seems to be an underlying problem that some players have with Mike Gundy, and the OAN shirt was a catalyst for the outcry. At present, these issues are apparently being handled internally, and it’s unclear whether the public will get a glimpse of any changes made in the future. Hopefully the change is more than a T-shirt.

Past Sundaze comics

Coronavirus spike: There’s still a pandemic out there

Safety and cleanliness are priorities for Election Day

Remember to put yourself in someone else’s shoes

Them boys from Oklahoma roll their joints all wrong

Pour yourself an age and wisdom on the rocks

All the government Oklahoma could ever want

Open sesame: Kevin Stitt and the 40 mayors

Parents agree: The Easter bunny is an essential worker

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds

From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted

Birds of a feather draw together

Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …

Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse

Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some

Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court