I was wrong, you were wrong. We were all wrong about this Oklahoma City Thunder team. Or perhaps all of our hopes for this NBA season came true? In any case, this season has been a success regardless of how it finishes, and with the way the team has been playing (34-22 and sixth in the Western Conference so far), it looks like it will be a fun run to the postseason. That’s just it, though. How could we have known that all of the young players would perform well above their heads under the guidance of a rejuvenated Chris Paul? For that matter, when has Chris Paul been this clutch?

I made a comic last summer describing the dire outlook for this season after Sam Presti traded his way into a far different roster and a haul of future first-round draft picks. At that point, we didn’t even know if Paul was going to play a game in a Thunder jersey. Now, just after the All Star break, I’m glad he has. I sincerely hope I’m not jinxing the team by writing and drawing this. I guess I’ll have to watch all of the remaining games to make sure.

