It’s finally happening: The return of the best mascot ever and all of his hype antics along with him. When Top Daug returns for his first appearance in 15 years Tuesday, the OU men’s basketball team will be taking on the Kansas Jayhawks at the Lloyd Noble Center. It was shaping up to be an interesting game already, but now there is the air of an all-time-memorable program moment.

Maybe losses Saturday by both KU and OU make it sound like I’m exaggerating, but I know many fans out there feel the same way:

This is the ideal mascot body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. #Sooners @OU_MBBall @OU_Athletics #TopDaug pic.twitter.com/GNdZfOc7wz — JB (@Jeebsalexander) January 6, 2020

A lot of it is nostalgia, not only for Top Daug, but also for the ’80s and ’90s era of exciting OU basketball. When the university announced Top Daug wouldn’t be coming back in 2005, I was more upset about it than I thought I would be. I even made a comic about it for the OU Daily (below), and Top Daug has reappeared in a couple of Sundaze comics since.

I have no doubt that when Top Daug returns he will bring energy and attitude that a new generation of fans will enjoy. I hope it is contagious to the team.

