Maybe Santa needs to relax a little, you know? He’s got a busy schedule, and he’s under a ton of pressure to get everything done in one night. About 5 percent of Oklahoma adults have a medical marijuana card, which is more than enough to get Santa high in the sky this year.

Still, the guy has a lot of work to do Tuesday night, so be careful which cookies you leave out for him.

Merry Christmas, and as Willie Nelson sang, let not mankind bogart love.

