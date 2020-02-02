Support Journalism

It’s happened to all of us. You’re searching for a new vacuum cleaner online, and the moment after you press “enter” to search for it, you are bombarded with ads for vacuum and vacuum accessories on just about every other website you visit.

That’s the ever-present and oft-maligned “algorithm” of targeted ads for you. I don’t believe they (algorithms) were developed for any sort of “good” purpose — thus the mad scientist in the comic above — but I do think they occasionally get some things right. For example, any music streaming service uses an algorithm to introduce you to new music. It seems that more people find this useful than not.

But alas, that’s about it for positives. The Google algorithm seems to be single-handedly responsible for the bad rap that company gets. Oh, you were curious about a weird anime show you saw on someones T-shirt? Well now you better clear your browser history because you will see nothing but that show for the next month!

The moral of the story here is: be careful what you search for… or familiarize yourself with the Google Chrome “incognito window.”

Past Sundaze comics

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court

Cookie mishap: Santa high in the sky of Oklahoma

Blinded by the unholy headlights

The value of a car that gets you to and from work

The Cybertruck: Weird, different and polarizing

Ask Ludacris for input on new OKC area code

With the Sooner Schooner on blocks, it’s Top Daug time

NBA’s and players’ comments on China wimpy so far

Topless ruling has some blowing their tops in Oklahoma

New OKC food halls make for tough choices

A decade’s difference in the OKC concert scene

Park opening could get extreme with release of scissortails

Daddy, which side were you on in the Chicken War?

Rest or party? Sooners on Sunday a good conundrum

OKC aquarium idea destined for lackluster sequels?

MAPS 7: After pickleball stadium’s success, voters pitched Joystick Arena

Democrat Kombat: Whose soul will be whose?

How to turn your Equifax settlement into a hangover

FaceApp recap: If you put it on the internet …

Sam Presti blows up the OKC Thunder as we know it

It’s official: College costs an arm and a leg