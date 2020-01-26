Support Journalism

The Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled this past week that SB 608 is unconstitutional. The outcome of this liquor bicker is as confusing to the average consumer as the language in the bill being argued.

I know we all just wanted some cold beer when we voted to pass State Question 792 back in 2016, but who knew it could be so… complicated? Many people in the industry did, apparently.

Since most consumers have no idea how this policy argument might or might not affect them directly, it’s hard for the average citizen to understand exactly what’s at stake here. Fortunately, you have websites like this one to break it all down for you. So pop a bottle of your favorite Oklahoma wine and give this a read. You may be confused afterward, but I wouldn’t entirely blame the booze.

