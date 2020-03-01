This past week we all observed an example of why the phrase “think before you post” exists and is used so commonly these days. In case you missed it, Garth Brooks wore a Barry Sanders jersey during a performance in Detroit and posted a picture on social media of himself in it. Sadly, you could probably guess what happened next.
There are a few thoughts that should go through a person’s head before firing a post off into social media and ripping into a celebrity about what a perceived political statement. First, who cares? Second, why would Sen. Bernie Sanders make a Detroit Lions NFL jersey and sell it as merchandise? And lastly, if that wasn’t the case, why would Garth Brooks make a custom Bernie Sanders football jersey just to throw out a vague and random political statement?
On sort of a side note, my first observation upon reading this story was how quickly people’s minds jump to politics these days. I know it’s an election year, but this is something that has been building for the last few elections. It’s ironic in a way, too. This mentality seems to have overtaken the way we used to apply sports references to everything in life off the top of our heads.
Anyway, I listened to Garth Brooks music while making this comic, and I noticed a strong blue-collar vibe to many of his songs. Hmmm ….
