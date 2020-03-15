Support Journalism

With the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent cancelling of just about every event for the next two months, I was thinking it would be severe case of bad luck to have planned a business opening or be trying to start a relationship right now. The pandemic’s full impact to the economy will take a while to understand, but it’s not looking great at this point. How much social distance is too much?

A couple of things stand out to me when scanning the news this past week. First, most of the articles I’ve read don’t seem to want to use the term “aerosol transmission” to describe how the virus is spread, which they should. I was under the impression that this was the official medical term for this type of situation, and I also think it gives the public a good visual on what we’re dealing with. Think about what it looks like when you spray air freshener in your house, for example.

Secondly, what’s with the toilet paper mania? Someone is going to have to explain this to me, because I’ve given it some thought and I still don’t get it. Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies I can understand — there is currently an increase in need to clean lots of things we touch — but the rush to buy 170 rolls of toilet paper? I’m stumped.

Perhaps in the coming days, all will be revealed. Just, you know, stay about 16 feet away when you tell me.

