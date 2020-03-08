Support Journalism

With Andrea DenHoed joining the NonDoc staff, I thought I’d have a little fun with the comic this week since she previously worked at The New Yorker.

I’m hard-pressed to think of a better-known single-panel comic series that isn’t necessarily political or nonsensical (although it can be both at times) than The New Yorker’s daily cartoon. The simple nature of their punchlines and dialog has certainly had an influence on the way I make comics for this site, and I believe the way The New Yorker cartoons are structured lends itself very well to modern viewing habits such as scrolling through social media feeds.

I dug into this topic a little bit back when NonDoc first started, asking questions about what place cartoons have in the modern world. After making them for over four years now, I can say they are still relevant and fun. I hope you feel the same.

