If you’re reading this, it’s too late… to register to vote for Oklahoma’s June 30 primary election. Yes, another round of voting is quickly approaching, this time with a significant amount of local importance. There are primaries for the U.S. House and Senate seats, as well as relevant races for state government positions. There’s even a state question thrown in there about Medicaid expansion.
As expected, an emphasis is being placed on safety and cleanliness for in-person voting, including disinfecting voting stations. Why not go the extra mile, though? Who knows which people entering a polling place have coughed into their hands, or haven’t washed their masks in weeks? The answer: Just hose them down from the start. It benefits everyone, really, and will give voters that rush they need to make informed decisions in the booth.
Yes, this is a joke. There are still significant COVID-19 risks for certain parts of our population — including poll workers — so caution is necessary. Still, taking action is top of mind currently for many people, so I’m predicting a bigger than expected turnout. This could mean potentially large numbers of people in places with low airflow, so be mindful of distance and touching. I’m hopeful that most are already aware of these things, and we’ll have a smooth summer.
