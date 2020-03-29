Support Journalism

During this time of prolonged quarantine that many of us are facing, an important question to ask is: Are your pets sick of you yet? Perhaps the newness of you being home has worn off, and now you’re just interrupting your pet’s daily routine. Maybe there was a work/play balance they had achieved over time that was good for their overall mental well-being. Or maybe none of that at all.

Grocery stores seem to have calmed a bit from just a couple weeks ago. Many of the hoarders are gone — which makes a little sense given that they bought enough of everything for a month or more — and most of the items are stocked. With gradual restrictions coming into play going forward, it’s looking like many will have to figure out a new normal for shopping behavior, as well as a strong increase in hygienic practices (wipe down your groceries!)

But every time you head to the store in this new world where your pets are seeing more of you, remember one thing: Don’t forget the treats.

Past Sundaze comics

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds

From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted

Birds of a feather draw together

Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …

Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse

Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some

Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court

Cookie mishap: Santa high in the sky of Oklahoma

Blinded by the unholy headlights

The value of a car that gets you to and from work

The Cybertruck: Weird, different and polarizing

Ask Ludacris for input on new OKC area code

With the Sooner Schooner on blocks, it’s Top Daug time

NBA’s and players’ comments on China wimpy so far

Topless ruling has some blowing their tops in Oklahoma

New OKC food halls make for tough choices

A decade’s difference in the OKC concert scene

Park opening could get extreme with release of scissortails

Daddy, which side were you on in the Chicken War?