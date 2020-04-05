A new normal is quickly settling in for our lives, and with it our behaviors are changing. The mantra of “wash your hands” and “don’t touch your face” serve as very good pieces of advice in general, but they’ve now become a lifestyle. However, this lifestyle takes away some simple pleasures we’ve enjoyed in the past.
No longer can we enjoy the last bits of Cheetos dust on our fingers. Gone are the days of eating barbeque ribs in the proper, messy manner. And don’t even think about cleaning the bowl of cookie dough. There are many sacrifices we must make; some greater than others. All we can hope for is an expedient end to this pandemic. So yeah, wash your hands.
Past Sundaze comics
Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?
Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds
From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted
Birds of a feather draw together
Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …
Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse
Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some
Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching
Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober
Highway to the construction zone
All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns
Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court
Cookie mishap: Santa high in the sky of Oklahoma
Blinded by the unholy headlights
The value of a car that gets you to and from work
The Cybertruck: Weird, different and polarizing
Ask Ludacris for input on new OKC area code
With the Sooner Schooner on blocks, it’s Top Daug time
NBA’s and players’ comments on China wimpy so far
Topless ruling has some blowing their tops in Oklahoma
New OKC food halls make for tough choices
A decade’s difference in the OKC concert scene
Park opening could get extreme with release of scissortails
Daddy, which side were you on in the Chicken War?