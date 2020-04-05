Support Journalism

A new normal is quickly settling in for our lives, and with it our behaviors are changing. The mantra of “wash your hands” and “don’t touch your face” serve as very good pieces of advice in general, but they’ve now become a lifestyle. However, this lifestyle takes away some simple pleasures we’ve enjoyed in the past.

No longer can we enjoy the last bits of Cheetos dust on our fingers. Gone are the days of eating barbeque ribs in the proper, messy manner. And don’t even think about cleaning the bowl of cookie dough. There are many sacrifices we must make; some greater than others. All we can hope for is an expedient end to this pandemic. So yeah, wash your hands.

