Support Journalism

You may have seen some warnings in your social media feeds the past few days, but I’m here to tell you that it’s all true: There is still a virus out there, and it still affects some people in a very bad way. Our number of new cases each day has ticked up quite a bit over the past five days or so, and many are worrying about a new coronavirus spike. This is to be expected, as most businesses have opened up and large groups of people are gathering for one reason or another. Of course, I shouldn’t be the one to tell anyone what you can do to lower the risk to yourself and others at this point — it’s been repeated many times just about everywhere, by everyone.

I will say it’s nice to see the conversation around COVID-19 is more data-focused now than it used to be (although I wish national media outlets would start using the COVID Tracking Project‘s numbers in reporting the news, but that’s another story.) There are more and more studies being published on the subject every week it seems, and with them we can evaluate our risks with daily activities. One thing that is becoming very apparent is that being indoors with a bunch of other people packed close together is, frankly, a terrible idea.

As we head into summer proper, a carefree time of the year, the desire for more social activities is only going to increase. That is to be expected. But facing a coronavirus spike, maybe we could do the unexpected thing and just… be careful.

Past Sundaze comics

Safety and cleanliness are priorities for Election Day

Remember to put yourself in someone else’s shoes

Them boys from Oklahoma roll their joints all wrong

Pour yourself an age and wisdom on the rocks

All the government Oklahoma could ever want

Open sesame: Kevin Stitt and the 40 mayors

Parents agree: The Easter bunny is an essential worker

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds

From wipes to swipes, social (distance) life impacted

Birds of a feather draw together

Where the whiskey drowns and the Bern chases …

Blow up the Thunder? Chris Paul extinguished the fuse

Imagine that: New Oklahoma brand confuses some

Be careful searching, algorithm overlords are watching

Oklahoma’s recent liquor bicker confusing, even sober

Highway to the construction zone

All ears: OU basketball gets it right as Top Daug returns

Stitt, tribal leaders pack their poker faces for court