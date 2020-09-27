Support Journalism

This is a thing among sports fanbases, if you didn’t know.

After the OU Sooners’ loss to Kansas State on Saturday, I have to ask: Is it time to bring out the paper bag as a kind of mask? It’s already a weird season, so why not make it weirder?

I don’t have any particular hot takes from Saturday’s game, but seeing a seemingly inexplicable loss again this season, I have to wonder whether there is some sort of pattern going on here. A perceived “good” team goes up against a perceived “bad” team. The bad team plays a physical style, and what do you know, the good team falls apart.

I get it. Upsets happen, and they will probably happen a lot in this bizarre mish-mash season of college football. But this kind of loss isn’t unique to this Sooners season. Saturday marked OU’s sixth loss as a 20-point favorite since the 2009 season. Another pattern it seems, but perhaps that’s just an indictment on the oddsmakers. I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d probably just steer clear from the Sooners for a while.

