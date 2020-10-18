It’s a spooky time of year, and not necessarily for the reason you think. COVID-19 cases are, once again, on the rise, and they come just as the weather is turning cooler and people head indoors.
That’s scary enough on its own, but I get the sense that fewer and fewer people are paying attention as we make our way toward the end of 2020. I certainly understand the numbness and burnout that can come from roughly eight months of accumulating statistics on the pandemic, but one number from this past week should refocus our thoughts on the seriousness of this situation: zero. Zero, as in no ICU beds reportedly available last week in the state, which of course affects many more people outside of COVID patients. That’s a pretty loud alarm bell, and one we should listen to.
The response from everyone should be one of diligence, and a bit of sacrifice. Endless breadsticks at the Olive Garden are great, but you can probably hold off on sitting in a crowded restaurant to eat them for a little while. I’m sure they’ll still be there when this is all over.
