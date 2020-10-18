Support Journalism

It’s a spooky time of year, and not necessarily for the reason you think. COVID-19 cases are, once again, on the rise, and they come just as the weather is turning cooler and people head indoors.

That’s scary enough on its own, but I get the sense that fewer and fewer people are paying attention as we make our way toward the end of 2020. I certainly understand the numbness and burnout that can come from roughly eight months of accumulating statistics on the pandemic, but one number from this past week should refocus our thoughts on the seriousness of this situation: zero. Zero, as in no ICU beds reportedly available last week in the state, which of course affects many more people outside of COVID patients. That’s a pretty loud alarm bell, and one we should listen to.

The response from everyone should be one of diligence, and a bit of sacrifice. Endless breadsticks at the Olive Garden are great, but you can probably hold off on sitting in a crowded restaurant to eat them for a little while. I’m sure they’ll still be there when this is all over.

Past Sundaze comics

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?

College football fun dampened by COVID-19 risks

It wasn’t Neese: An allegory for owning your audio

You’re doing fine in the red zone, Oklahoma

Snail mail: Slugging it out at the U.S. Postal Service

Norman elections always cause a flood of headlines

School 2020: Arts and crafts more like arts and masks

Ready for basketball from the Disney bubble

Kevin Stitt quarantine: Rest up, governor

PPP helps keep the proverbial pizza cooking

Imagine masks: Stitt starts fashion fad to emphasize eyebrows

Mike Gundy has shirt problems

Coronavirus spike: There’s still a pandemic out there

Safety and cleanliness are priorities for Election Day

Remember to put yourself in someone else’s shoes

Them boys from Oklahoma roll their joints all wrong

Pour yourself an age and wisdom on the rocks

All the government Oklahoma could ever want

Open sesame: Kevin Stitt and the 40 mayors

Parents agree: The Easter bunny is an essential worker

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds