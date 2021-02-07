Support Journalism

Charlie looks pretty discouraged, but here in Oklahoma it seems that a fair number of people have been able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Perhaps those who have honed their “black Friday” online shopping skills in the last few years are being more successful.

Still, I’ve heard stories of people having difficulty locking in a time and place to get the COVID vaccine, but it’s mostly from not being quick enough with a mouse or a tap on a phone screen. We all knew demand would exceed supply, so I’m honestly happy to hear that every opportunity to get vaccinated is being seized upon immediately. Another reason for optimism: From all accounts, Oklahoma is doing a fairly good job with the roll out so far.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the horizon, among others, we are moving toward a bright 2021. Truly, we could be seeing something resembling “normal” life by the end of summer if all goes well, and that should make everyone jump out of bed and dance around. As Willy Wonka famously said: “You should never, never doubt what nobody is sure about.”

