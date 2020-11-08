Support Journalism

Oh hey there. I didn’t see you because, well, it’s been fairly dark this past week. We had the time change due to daylight savings time ending which, of course, means there’s no sunlight past 5:30 pm. Oh yeah, there was, and still is, a massive power outage in Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas due to an ice storm.

My experience with this can only be described as weird. The power at my place was out for a little over 10 days, and I consider myself fortunate, because as of this writing there are still tens of thousands of people without power according to OG&E’s SystemWatch page. Living with no electricity for that amount of time doesn’t seem like it’s so bad — and it really wasn’t the end of the world — but it was just enough time for me to get adjusted to it, and now that I have power again, it’s really thrown me off.

Think about your daily routine and all of the tiny things that go into it. Now suddenly you aren’t able to do those things, or at least not in the way you’re used to. It adds up to forcing me to be an unproductive person, personally and professionally, for a time and thus I’m left feeling a bit uncomfortable and weird. I know this is all very first world problem-y, and there are many bigger things going on right now, but this is 2020 and a person’s mental health is seemingly more important than ever. I need those tiny routine things to stay sane.

If you’re reading this and still don’t have power, I feel for you. Hopefully it won’t be much longer until you too can again enjoy the mundanities we all take for granted.

Past Sundaze comics

Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?

No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?

College football fun dampened by COVID-19 risks

It wasn’t Neese: An allegory for owning your audio

You’re doing fine in the red zone, Oklahoma

Snail mail: Slugging it out at the U.S. Postal Service

Norman elections always cause a flood of headlines

School 2020: Arts and crafts more like arts and masks

Ready for basketball from the Disney bubble

Kevin Stitt quarantine: Rest up, governor

PPP helps keep the proverbial pizza cooking

Imagine masks: Stitt starts fashion fad to emphasize eyebrows

Mike Gundy has shirt problems

Coronavirus spike: There’s still a pandemic out there

Safety and cleanliness are priorities for Election Day

Remember to put yourself in someone else’s shoes

Them boys from Oklahoma roll their joints all wrong

Pour yourself an age and wisdom on the rocks

All the government Oklahoma could ever want

Open sesame: Kevin Stitt and the 40 mayors

Parents agree: The Easter bunny is an essential worker

Bad news for Cheetos: Our behaviors are changing

Quarantine quandary: Are your pets sick of you yet?

Quarantine: A rear window into our worried minds