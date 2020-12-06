Support Journalism

In times of crisis, we often turn toward comfortable things to give us a sense of normalcy. A joke I’ve made on here before — but one that is absolutely grounded in truth — is that many people can’t help but go eat at restaurants, indoors, specifically endless breadsticks at the Olive Garden. There’s one in particular that I drive by often, and it’s packed to the brim with maskless people. I’m sure these folks are looking to live their normal lives in some way, which is something many of us are craving at this point, but you have to wonder how much thought is going into these decisions. Endless breadsticks, or endless pandemic?

When Gov. Kevin Stitt asked people to observe a day of prayer and fasting Dec. 3 to presumably help with the pandemic, perhaps there was an end to the breadsticks. Temporarily.

In the old days when we could go places safely, there were many local establishments I would frequent and enjoyed very much. I worry about their future through this winter, and it’s been a bit of struggle for myself to have the restraint to stay away. I don’t have this struggle with national chains. They will still be there in a few months when many people will be vaccinated and going about their lives. Of course there’s always the option of carry out orders, too, which anecdotally seems a bit underutilized here. I get it though, the breadsticks would end in that scenario.

