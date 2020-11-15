Support Journalism

I feel like I’ve drawn this comic before, but then again I feel like I’ve heard Gov. Kevin Sitt’s Tuesday press conference before as well. Phrases like “personal responsibility” and “do the right thing” seem familiar because he’s said them repeatedly during the pandemic. With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to skyrocket in the state, it seems as though many Oklahomans are, repeatedly, not listening. And why would they listen? When your message is “you should be doing these things, but you don’t really have to,” it turns out that many people will choose, in fact, to not do those things.

There were some interesting remarks from Dr. Julie Watson at this press conference, including an appeal for rural Oklahomans to wear masks stating. “A mask is not political,” she said. Thinking about this a bit, I have two thoughts. First, yes of course they aren’t political. But second, this almost seems like a statement directed at the governor for his lack of action. His unwillingness to follow White House and other guidelines in issuing a statewide mask mandate is the same reason that people in rural areas won’t wear them to begin with: “freedom” or “government overreach” or some other vague political concept.

Mixed messaging like we hear from these press conferences is exactly why we continue to be in the mess we’re currently dealing with.

When you elect a person to lead in these situations, and they tell us “Well, it’s up to you to solve this,” I’m not sure what outcome we’re hoping for, but it probably isn’t going to happen.

