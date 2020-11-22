Support Journalism

So Thanksgiving week is here already. As much as I think this year has been one of the longest of my life, normal things like holidays have managed to sneak up on me. Perhaps that is to be expected with everything that has happened, but I’ve come to largely ignore my expectations over the past eight or nine months. I guess what I’m saying is: I don’t really know what to think anymore, and my perception of what was “normal” has been demolished and replaced with an attitude of “Oh, OK, now this.”

What are we thankful for this year? I’ve been fortunate in many ways, so my mind naturally goes there, but thinking about the broader societal picture, I’m not so sure what to say. This past week, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt implored the people of OKC to take extra precautions for the next 10 days to get our COVID case numbers down. Maybe we can use that time to focus on the positive in our lives as well.

