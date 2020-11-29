So Sam Presti finally did it. The Thunder roster as we knew it is no more, blown up for the eventual rebuilding of a (hopefully) championship-caliber team.
As fans, I think we all knew this was coming, but the one player I wasn’t sure about, the one player I thought could possibly make it through this, was Steven Adams. His contract made his retention prohibitive, but I don’t know, he has sort of been the backbone of the team throughout this turbulent time, almost a second “Mr. Thunder” if you will. He had a lot of value in that way. The fans really loved his personality as well as his tough style of play on the court.
However, the reality of professional sports is that there’s no column for “likeable player” or “plays hard” — only wins and losses. And so it goes: It’s another lesson we as a newer fanbase have to learn. We will also have to get used to watching some fairly bad basketball for a couple of years.
