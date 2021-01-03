Bathroom humor. It’s about the only thing 2020 deserves at this point.

Normally, as we transition into a new year, there comes a time where most people reflect on the past 12 months and look at the positives … and negatives. For many, this past year has been weighted down by more of the latter than the former — from small, inconvenient things to large, life-changing events. On the bright side, this will likely lead to some positive personal growth for some. However, for others, nothing good will have come of this time, and it has just been terrible.

I generally look at life as having an even balance between good and bad, and we’re a bit off at the moment. That being said, there’s another mental exercise we tend to go through as we start a new year, and that’s looking ahead and making plans for better times. This too, involves things small and large, but it comes with the bonus feelings of hope, ambition and excitement. As we march into the new year, things are (maybe?) already looking up, with vaccine rollouts being at the top of the list. I can honestly say I’m not planning anything big for this year — perhaps a negative side effect of how (metaphorically) 2020 blew up the bathroom — but hoping for the best, day to day, isn’t a bad way to start it off.

Past Sundaze comics

