By almost any measure, 2020 wasn’t a very enjoyable 365-day trip around the sun.

Even in the best of times, election years often bring with them strife, anger and tumult. To no one’s surprise, this year fit the bill. If the pandemic didn’t put a perfectly weird and deadly spin on 2020, the presidential election surely did, as wide swaths of the American populace refused to accept the outcome.

In Oklahoma, the election went relatively smoothly, and Republicans continued to dominate most races. The state also suffered through a brutal late-fall ice storm, and some voters in Norman tried to recall their mayor.

Here’s a look back at some of our non-COVID-19-related news stories that happened during a year most people would like to forget. Click on the arrow buttons below to slide between stories, and click on the subheadings to read full articles.