It’s a Christmas miracle! Or, might be? It’s hard to say how the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine will go, or how many people will receive it before the end of the year, but it’s exciting nonetheless.
It’s also nice to get a bit of clarity on the phases in this process, including this past week when Gov. Kevin Stitt said teachers would be bumped up into phase two. I’ve stated this in the past, but I really feel for all the people involved with schools in some way this year, so hearing that teachers could be getting some relief sooner than expected is welcome news.
I’m a bit curious about the timing on all this, however, but I’m sure it’s dependent on supply — which isn’t a lot currently. Most of the daily information coming out about the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be good, and that’s about as much as I can ask for this Christmas.
