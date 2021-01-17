Support Journalism

This week in “How We Are Prolonging Bad Things” we have Gov. Kevin Stitt versus parents and teachers. It’s a bout for the ages, and one that is… unnecessary.

On Tuesday, the governor held a press conference where he used strong language when describing how students are faring with virtual learning, going so far as to say that it’s “jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma” because all students are not being offered in-person classroom opportunities.

I can think of another thing jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma right now that requires some strong language and action from leadership, but it seems as though we are busy fighting other battles.

It’s amazing to hear our elected governor continually talk around the problem of growing coronavirus community spread — the entire reason he’s having these press conferences — instead of addressing it directly. You can’t complain about teachers doing a poor job or ask why kids aren’t in classrooms when you seem to be doing very little to help the situation (and sometimes are even actively not helping on a personal level.) Worse still is politicizing this mess by blaming teacher unions. Big yikes.

The answer should be for people to work together, not to point fingers.

Past Sundaze comics

Imagine the day-to-day life of the Q Shaman

The year that was: 2020 blew up the bathroom

All we want for Christmas is more COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus turns into a pumpkin at 11 p.m.

Day of fasting a brief end for endless breadsticks?

Farewell Steven Adams, OKC’s second Mr. Thunder

Thanksgiving 2020 should be all about perspective

Mixed messaging on masks still makes no sense

Power problems lead to weird rituals after 2020 storm

Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?

No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?

College football fun dampened by COVID-19 risks

It wasn’t Neese: An allegory for owning your audio

You’re doing fine in the red zone, Oklahoma

Snail mail: Slugging it out at the U.S. Postal Service

Norman elections always cause a flood of headlines

School 2020: Arts and crafts more like arts and masks

Ready for basketball from the Disney bubble

Kevin Stitt quarantine: Rest up, governor

PPP helps keep the proverbial pizza cooking

Imagine masks: Stitt starts fashion fad to emphasize eyebrows

Mike Gundy has shirt problems

Coronavirus spike: There’s still a pandemic out there