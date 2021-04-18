Support Journalism

Who is next? Oklahoma City Public Schools board members — and several others — seem to be asking this question of prominent Oklahoma charter schools every six months or so.

Most recently, Santa Fe South has become the latest charter school under scrutiny for its finances. What has or has not occurred there remains to be seen, but the news of yet another charter school audit being requested of the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office is concerning, to say the least.

Add in a dose of pandemic hardship on parents, students and teachers, and you have a situation that has been difficult on everyone.

