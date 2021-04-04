Support Journalism

I‘m always in for some good ol’ historic preservation and readaptation of buildings, so when initial plans were revealed this past week for a potential sale and renovation of the Gold Dome at Northwest 23rd Street and Classen Boulevard in OKC, I and many others jumped for joy.

The renderings in this announcement show a plan to convert the old bank building into a live music venue, with an outdoor structure added as a patio. But OKC Talk reported that the sale and renovation have not been finalized and that — wait for it — taxpayer money may be required.

“Our sources tell us the sale and renovation are contingent on obtaining financing and possible government subsidies,” the authorless website post said.

If the project does move forward, I am assuming the roof of the Gold Dome would get a shiny new coat of paint as well. So, just to be clear, I’d probably be OK with the premise presented in the comic above.

A venue like this in the Gold Dome would be welcome news in OKC. I’ve noted before that the music scene, as well as the venues, have come a long way in the past decade, and I have said the Gold Dome deserves a success story. Adding the Gold Dome as another destination for concerts would increase the city’s profile for national acts, and the venue would still be small enough to host some larger local shows. I see it as a win all around… if it happens.

Past Sundaze comics

OU basketball says goodbye to Lon Kruger, Sherri Coale

Keanu Reeves in OKC? Excellent!

New depths of boredom after a year with COVID

Demolishing OU housing towers should be a breeze

Happy tastes good: Oklahoma wants to be Texas?

Rolling blackouts: Storm saga so confusing

You’re on your own: It’s too cold for Cupid this year

COVID vaccine: Never doubt what nobody is sure about

Oklahoma Legislature: A mask for thee, but not for me

Quite the quandary: Q followers feel let down

Pop quiz: What is jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma?

Imagine the day-to-day life of the Q Shaman

The year that was: 2020 blew up the bathroom

All we want for Christmas is more COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus turns into a pumpkin at 11 p.m.

Day of fasting a brief end for endless breadsticks?

Farewell Steven Adams, OKC’s second Mr. Thunder

Thanksgiving 2020 should be all about perspective

Mixed messaging on masks still makes no sense

Power problems lead to weird rituals after 2020 storm

Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?

No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?