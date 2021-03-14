Support Journalism

We have had a year with COVID, huh?

I can hardly wrap my head around it, frankly, and if you were to ask me what I’ve been up to in the past 12 months, I don’t know what I would say. The answer would land somewhere between “nothing” and “trying to keep myself occupied as best I can.”

This winter has fallen particularly in the category of the former, and let me tell you, I have discovered new depths of boredom. I never knew I needed such a balance of human interaction and alone time prior to cold weather setting in.

I feel like there are a lot of people in this same boat. The disruptions to schools, offices, and the service industry that began in March 2020 are still ongoing to this day, and a year with COVID has touched all of us in some way. Truly, the effects of the past year will be far-reaching, and we likely won’t see a full recovery until well into 2022.

However, we are at a much different place in our knowledge of the virus now, so we possess something we didn’t a year ago: hope. Vaccines are here and rolling out quicker in Oklahoma than anyone thought. (Seriously, it’s been impressive.) We know how the virus spreads and how it doesn’t. And of course, we figured out a great use for all that toilet paper people panic-purchased in March of last year. Oh wait, we didn’t.

