By the time you read this it will be Valentine’s Day, and if the weather forecasts are correct, large amounts of snow will be burying us in a winter hellscape. Sounds romantic, right? If you already have a significant other, perhaps there is something to be said for hunkering down inside where it’s warm, watching the snow fall while listening to some slow jazz.

For those who don’t, the outdoors may actually look like your dating life: cold and harsh. Throw a pandemic on top of the fact that it is too cold for Cupid, and it Valentine’s Day really could be a tough time this year. Like most other activities, maybe we can reschedule this holiday for the summer of 2021? We might be able to dig ourselves out by then. Stay safe out there.

