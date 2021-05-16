Support Journalism

Give credit where credit is due. The cookout held by Gov. Kevin Stitt this past week in response to a billboard calling him a “meathead” was a pretty good troll.

He embraced the moniker in what was assuredly a publicity stunt, but I like the earnesty of the whole event. The billboard itself came about as PETA’s response to the governor’s “Meat All Week” proclamation in late March, and I should note that the animal rights organization responded to the cookout by saying they’re sending Stitt a back brace for all the bowing he’s doing to the meat industry.

So, the cycle of trolling continues, with both sides looking for “gotcha” moments in an epic battle over … hamburgers. At this rate, perhaps Stitt could singlehandedly spearhead the return of Onion Burger Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol? My editor swears it was a highlight of the annual legislative session.

Sounds delicious, doesn’t it?

