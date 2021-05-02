Support Journalism

All things must pass, as they say, even mask mandates. This past Friday, Oklahoma City’s mask mandate ended, and with it begins a stronger push for vaccinations from Mayor David Holt. Local businesses can (and many likely will) still require masks while indoors, but this appears to be a big step toward returning to something resembling “normal” for residents in the metro. COVID-19 numbers are much lower at this time from our state’s peak in January, so this seems like the right call, although the adjustment back to a non-masked world may take a little while.

One thing I hope not to see, though, are piles of masks littered everywhere. I don’t mean that we will see them on the ground due to some sort of defiant or triumphant gesture, but I worry that a mask seems like an object ripe for litter. I’m half joking here, but when you really think about it, much of the litter we see on the ground are things that are associated with, or go into, our mouths. Food trash, cigarette butts, chewing gum; all mouth stuff. And now a thing that has covered our mouths for nearly a year is suddenly seen as disposable?

I’ve seen quite a few jokes about “nature is healing” lately, due to positive news on the pandemic. I hope it can help us out here, too.

