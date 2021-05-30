Support Journalism

Reading over the details of what is going on with the Cross Village dorms down at the University of Oklahoma is puzzling, to say the least. Just reading through the bulleted list in NonDoc’s recent article on the Cross Village settlement has me cross-eyed.

If you’re one of the community bankers who bought hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonds four years ago thinking that you were helping a public university, it’s a $251 million puzzle that is now a few pieces short since a settlement approved by the largest national stakeholders left all bondholders losing about $0.27 on the $1.

Those bondholders aren’t too happy about it, and it’s highly unlikely that OU President Joe Harroz would be either if he were in the metaphorical situation above.

On the other hand, creative business opportunities carry creative risks. With the Cross Village project standing as a public-private partnership where the third-party bonds were guaranteed only with lease revenue instead of the university’s general revenue, well … I told you it’s complicated.

Perhaps as freshmen move into Cross Village this fall, the finance majors will find their new living quarters to be an interesting case study in Price College of Business classes.

Past Sundaze comics

Sonic seltzer: The Oklahoma collaboration we didn’t know we needed

Gov. Meathead should bring back Onion Burger Day at the State Capitol

Budget match: The audience wants to go home

As mask mandate ends, remember not to litter

Everyone getting pegged with a charter school audit

Real ID: Thank you so much for playing my game

Gold Dome renovation could involve taxpayer subsidy

OU basketball says goodbye to Lon Kruger, Sherri Coale

Keanu Reeves in OKC? Excellent!

New depths of boredom after a year with COVID

Demolishing OU housing towers should be a breeze

Happy tastes good: Oklahoma wants to be Texas?

Rolling blackouts: Storm saga so confusing

You’re on your own: It’s too cold for Cupid this year

COVID vaccine: Never doubt what nobody is sure about

Oklahoma Legislature: A mask for thee, but not for me

Quite the quandary: Q followers feel let down

Pop quiz: What is jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma?

Imagine the day-to-day life of the Q Shaman

The year that was: 2020 blew up the bathroom

All we want for Christmas is more COVID-19 vaccine

The coronavirus turns into a pumpkin at 11 p.m.

Day of fasting a brief end for endless breadsticks?

Farewell Steven Adams, OKC’s second Mr. Thunder

Thanksgiving 2020 should be all about perspective

Mixed messaging on masks still makes no sense

Power problems lead to weird rituals after 2020 storm

Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?

No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season

Students surely making most of extra screen time

Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money

Rough Saturday for Sooners fans

Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?