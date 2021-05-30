Reading over the details of what is going on with the Cross Village dorms down at the University of Oklahoma is puzzling, to say the least. Just reading through the bulleted list in NonDoc’s recent article on the Cross Village settlement has me cross-eyed.
If you’re one of the community bankers who bought hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonds four years ago thinking that you were helping a public university, it’s a $251 million puzzle that is now a few pieces short since a settlement approved by the largest national stakeholders left all bondholders losing about $0.27 on the $1.
Those bondholders aren’t too happy about it, and it’s highly unlikely that OU President Joe Harroz would be either if he were in the metaphorical situation above.
On the other hand, creative business opportunities carry creative risks. With the Cross Village project standing as a public-private partnership where the third-party bonds were guaranteed only with lease revenue instead of the university’s general revenue, well … I told you it’s complicated.
Perhaps as freshmen move into Cross Village this fall, the finance majors will find their new living quarters to be an interesting case study in Price College of Business classes.
Past Sundaze comics
