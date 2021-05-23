So maybe this is why we don’t see those two guys in the Sonic commercials anymore? They never could keep from indulging in every new product to hit the market.
I mean, I’ve heard seltzers can sneak up on you, so watch out if you’re planning on trying every flavor of Sonic and Coop’s new collaboration, which was released this past week. It’s a crossover from Oklahoma companies we didn’t know we needed, but judging from the response, it looks like a hit.
If we’re being totally honest here, these seltzers are simply continuing an Okie tradition of combining alcohol with Sonic drinks. You go to their “happy hour,” then go home and put together the other kind of happy hour, so to speak.
I’m glad a big local brewery could make this an official thing for all to experience. Perhaps in the future I can report back with a review, but as of this writing I can’t find them anywhere. So enjoy the Sonic seltzer if you can find it, just don’t drive if you find yourself liking ocean water a little too much.
Past Sundaze comics
Gov. Meathead should bring back Onion Burger Day at the State Capitol
Budget match: The audience wants to go home
As mask mandate ends, remember not to litter
Everyone getting pegged with a charter school audit
Real ID: Thank you so much for playing my game
Gold Dome renovation could involve taxpayer subsidy
OU basketball says goodbye to Lon Kruger, Sherri Coale
Keanu Reeves in OKC? Excellent!
New depths of boredom after a year with COVID
Demolishing OU housing towers should be a breeze
Happy tastes good: Oklahoma wants to be Texas?
Rolling blackouts: Storm saga so confusing
You’re on your own: It’s too cold for Cupid this year
COVID vaccine: Never doubt what nobody is sure about
Oklahoma Legislature: A mask for thee, but not for me
Quite the quandary: Q followers feel let down
Pop quiz: What is jeopardizing the state of Oklahoma?
Imagine the day-to-day life of the Q Shaman
The year that was: 2020 blew up the bathroom
All we want for Christmas is more COVID-19 vaccine
The coronavirus turns into a pumpkin at 11 p.m.
Day of fasting a brief end for endless breadsticks?
Farewell Steven Adams, OKC’s second Mr. Thunder
Thanksgiving 2020 should be all about perspective
Mixed messaging on masks still makes no sense
Power problems lead to weird rituals after 2020 storm
Halloween 2020 more of a trick than a treat?
No ICU beds: The spooky movie of the season
Students surely making most of extra screen time
Epic fail? Audit yields more questions on public money
Rough Saturday for Sooners fans
Budget blockbusters from the Cox Convention Center?