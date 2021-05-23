Support Journalism

So maybe this is why we don’t see those two guys in the Sonic commercials anymore? They never could keep from indulging in every new product to hit the market.

I mean, I’ve heard seltzers can sneak up on you, so watch out if you’re planning on trying every flavor of Sonic and Coop’s new collaboration, which was released this past week. It’s a crossover from Oklahoma companies we didn’t know we needed, but judging from the response, it looks like a hit.

If we’re being totally honest here, these seltzers are simply continuing an Okie tradition of combining alcohol with Sonic drinks. You go to their “happy hour,” then go home and put together the other kind of happy hour, so to speak.

I’m glad a big local brewery could make this an official thing for all to experience. Perhaps in the future I can report back with a review, but as of this writing I can’t find them anywhere. So enjoy the Sonic seltzer if you can find it, just don’t drive if you find yourself liking ocean water a little too much.

