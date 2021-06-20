Support Journalism

A factory, EVs and jobs. All from a company whose name — Canoo — evokes a much different form of transportation. What more could you ask for in a start-up?

This past week, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that Canoo, an electric vehicle maker, has chosen a location in the Tulsa area as the site for its U.S. manufacturing facility. Leading the charge to land this deal, and likely in this particular spot, is Stitt’s aggressive Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

What kind of “deal” we’re talking about isn’t exactly clear at this point. Canoo CEO Tony Aquila told Reuters that Oklahoma had offered more than $300 million in tax incentives, but the Department of Commerce declined to provide details to the Tulsa World.

If the state is getting 2,000 jobs out of it, as was advertised in the company’s announcement, then it will be much easier for people to say someone did something right, even if the state’s tax incentives remain a prickly topic at the Oklahoma Legislature.

As an aside, I have never visited the Blue Whale of Catoosa before, and I’m wondering what people do there other than take pictures. It looks like the whale sports a slide into the water, so I’m guessing that pond is some kind of swimming hole, though it seems like a weird location for something like that.

Perhaps I’ll plan a day trip in the future, driving over there in a Canoo.

