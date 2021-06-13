Got milk? The Oklahoma State Department of Education says it has uncovered a criminal scheme related to child nutrition program purchases.
Or supposed purchases. Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister referenced one scenario involving milk, but federal investigators could now be looking at a variety of reimbursement claims. Where is the beef?
Stealing money dedicated for feeding children in need is pretty low. I suppose it’s a bit weird to find out there’s a shady underbelly to a program like this, something so seemingly innocent and helpful, but it’s 2021, and I shouldn’t be surprised by anything anymore.
You can’t get one by “the Hof“, that’s for sure.
