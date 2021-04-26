Support Journalism

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is our guest on this week’s episode of Live from the News Dungeon. The state’s top elected education official talks about how she got involved in education, the “fluke” that kicked off her career as a public servant and whether she is considering a run for governor.

Hofmeister also weighs in on the dynamics of the current State Board of Education, plans for expanding summer school this year and the debate over capping class sizes. Meanwhile, our historical nugget segment visits the striking similarities between the challenges facing public education in Oklahoma today and the problems that were cropping up right after statehood.

So listen to our latest episode of Live from the News Dungeon today

As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:



The topics at hand: All things education

As you listen to Episode 10 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:

