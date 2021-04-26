State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is our guest on this week’s episode of Live from the News Dungeon. The state’s top elected education official talks about how she got involved in education, the “fluke” that kicked off her career as a public servant and whether she is considering a run for governor.
Hofmeister also weighs in on the dynamics of the current State Board of Education, plans for expanding summer school this year and the debate over capping class sizes. Meanwhile, our historical nugget segment visits the striking similarities between the challenges facing public education in Oklahoma today and the problems that were cropping up right after statehood.
As always, you can listen to this week’s episode embedded right here:
The topics at hand: All things education
As you listen to Episode 10 of Live From the News Dungeon, you might find the following links useful to reference:
- Megan Prather’s reporting on hirings and firings at the State Board of Education;
- The state statute that mandates a class-size cap if a certain level of funding is reached;
- Information on 1990’s House Bill 1017;
- Tres Savage’s article on the debates over education funding currently happening in the Legislature;
- The 1908 report from the very first state superintendent of public instruction;
- Senate Bill 229, which would make charter schools ineligible for certain kinds of property tax funding while also equalizing that funding with medical marijuana tax revenues;
- The lowdown on Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress.
